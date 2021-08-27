Australian police given sweeping new hacking powers By Cointelegraph

‘Surveillance state’: Australian police given sweeping new hacking powers

Sweeping legislation allowing officials from the Australian Federal Police and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission to target suspected criminals online has passed through the country’s parliament with bipartisan support.

On August 25, the Identify and Disrupt bill passed through Australia’s Senate, introducing three new warrants allowing authorities to take unprecedented action against suspected cybercriminals.