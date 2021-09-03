Australian PM seeks quicker reopening after COVID-19 vaccine swap with Britain

Article content SYDNEY — Australia will receive an additional 4 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this month after agreeing a swap deal with Britain, to help accelerate its vaccination program amid a record surge in infections. The deal, announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday, will double the availability of Pfizer vaccines this month, with the first shipment of vaccines from Britain expected to arrive over the weekend. Australia on Friday recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 infections, with 1,657 new cases and 13 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Article content “On a difficult day like this, it’s important to bring hope. And, I can assure you, there is hope,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. “This will enable us to bring forward significantly the opportunity for Australia to open up again.” Australia agreed a similar swap arrangement with Singapore earlier this week. Both deals will see Australia return Pfizer vaccines later in the year when the bulk of Canberra’s order is delivered. “Our agreement with Australia will share doses at the optimum time to bolster both our countries’ vaccination programs,” Sajid Javid, Britain’s Health Secretary, said in an emailed statement. LIVE WITH COVID The surge in infections could make it more difficult for Morrison to persuade state and territories to remove lockdowns and restrictions on travel across state boundaries once 80% of their population over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.