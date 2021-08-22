Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content MELBOURNE — Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended on Sunday Australia’s lockdown strategy for tackling the coronavirus, saying it would stay until at least 70% of population is fully vaccinated, as daily infections break records. Sunday’s 914 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant surpassed the previous high of 894 a day earlier. “You can’t live with lockdowns forever and at some point, you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70%,” Morrison said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Article content Lockdowns are a key element of the federal government’s strategy to rein in outbreaks until the 70% percent level is reached, with borders being re-opened gradually when the figure climbs to 80%.. But they are taxing the patience of many. Police arrested hundreds of people on Saturday during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, the capitals of the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, which are under a strict lockdown.. Victoria, in its sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic, recorded 65 locally acquired cases on Sunday, taking the tally in its current outbreak to 440 active cases. “We are throwing everything at this,” said Martin Foley, the health minister of the southeastern state.