Australian magnate beats BHP on ‘superior’ offer for Canadian nickel miner Noront

Canadian miner Noront Resources Ltd. agreed to be acquired by Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. in a deal that tops a rival offer from BHP Group.

Noront agreed to Wyloo’s “superior” offer of $0.70 a share, which represents a 27 per cent premium to BHP’s friendly offer of $0.55 from July, the Toronto-based company said Monday in a statement. BHP has been given five business days to match the offer from the firm controlled by Forrest, an Australian mining magnate.

Shares of Noront fell 6.2 per cent to $0.76 at 9:55 a.m. in trading in Toronto.

Wyloo and BHP have been in a bidding war to gain access to Noront’s high-grade Canadian nickel deposits in a largely untapped region of northern Ontario dubbed the Ring of Fire. Mining heavyweights are racing to control more supplies of raw materials that are key to transitioning to low-carbon energy sources. Nickel is one of the key metals used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.