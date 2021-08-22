Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content By Harry Brumpton (Bloomberg) — Australian fuel retailer and distributor Ampol Ltd. is in advanced talks to take over New Zealand counterpart Z Energy Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. The two companies have been in discussions for a definitive agreement and an announcement could come as soon as Monday when Ampol is due to release its earnings, the people said. Ampol is weighing a cash-and-stock offer, said one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential information. Wellington-based Z Energy had a market value of about NZ$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion) on Friday.