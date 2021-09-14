Australian Fintech, Zip Co Jumps on the Bitcoin Trend By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Australian Fintech, Zip Co Jumps on the Bitcoin Trend



Zip Co. announces crypto roadmap at Retail Investor Day in Australia.

Zip will allow its merchants in the U.S. to accept bitcoin as a means of payment.

The fintech company is yet to announce the start date for the crypto roadmap services.

E-commerce company Zip Co. has recently announced its crypto roadmap during Retail Investor Day in Australia. As brought by the announcement, Zip Co. has confirmed that it will now allow all of its US-based merchants to accept (BTC) payment. Meanwhile, the company did not give the actual date that the service will start.

Zip Co. disclosed it is finalizing plans to offer their customers to buy, sell, hold and pay in crypto using the company’s mobile app. More so, this plan is the company’s scheme to cater to their middle-aged customers.

Zip’s proposed initiative will allow customers to pay for goods in installments. To achieve this, the company intends to develop a number of featu…

