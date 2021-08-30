Australian economy likely already slowing in Q2 before Delta downturn

Article content SYDNEY — Australia’s economy was likely already slowing before wide-scale coronavirus restrictions shuttered swathes of business and jobs, setting the stage for a vicious contraction this quarter. There is even a non-trivial chance the economy is already in recession should Wednesday’s data on gross domestic product (GDP) match the weakest market forecast. The median call is for growth of 0.5% in the June quarter, while forecasts ranging from a 0.1% fall to growth of 1.2% underline the uncertainty of the age.

Article content That would be a further step down from 1.8% in the March quarter and a heady 3.2% in the last quarter of 2020. “For most of the June quarter the Australian economy was traveling well, but then the Delta variant arrived,” said CBA’s head of Australian economics Gareth Aird. “For all intents and purposes, the Australian economy is currently in a manufactured recession as we go through another huge negative shock.” While consumer spending and business investment were likely solid in the quarter, more of it was met by a flood of imports and a run down in inventories rather than an increase in output, so trimming overall GDP. Fittingly for these strange times, annual growth is actually tipped to be the fastest in modern history at 9.2%, but only because the first round of pandemic lockdowns last year caused a huge 7.0% contraction, which is dropping out of the calculation.