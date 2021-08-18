Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Green Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy Pty has confidentially filed with U.S. regulators for a direct listing on the Nasdaq this year. The Sydney-based company has lodged a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a debut that it expects to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said in a press release Wednesday. The planned listing is subject to regulatory review as well as market and other conditions, the company said.