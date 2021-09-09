Australian crypto businesses tell Senate inquiry about being de-banked up to 91 times By Cointelegraph

Crypto-related companies and figures have provided evidence about being de-banked by Australian financial institutions to a Senate inquiry.

Crypto investment firm Aus Merchant, global remittance provider Nium and small peer-to-peer crypto brokerage platform Babe were speaking on a panel as part of the senate inquiry into “Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre” on Sept. 8.