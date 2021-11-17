Australia to invest $73 mln in quantum science as critical technology

Article content CANBERRA — Australia will spend A$100 million ($73 million) to develop quantum technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as Canberra identifies nine areas of technology it believes critical for national interests. Quantum technology, based on core principles of physics, is still in its infancy but has become a darling of investors aspiring to revolutionize industries from healthcare and finance to artificial intelligence and weather forecasting.

Article content In recent months Australia has promised spending of billions of dollars to modernize its economy and cut dependence on China, by spurring manufacturing in industries such as resources and critical minerals as well as backing for development of low-emission technology. Accelerating its economic plan, Australia will support nine technologies, the first of which is quantum technology. The bulk of the promised A$100 million going to commercialize Australia’s quantum research and forging links with global markets and supply chains. “Quantum science and technology has the potential to revolutionize a whole range of industries,” Morrison said in a speech on Wednesday. The announcement was welcomed by Australia’s information technology sector.