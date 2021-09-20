Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 2.10% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 2.10%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 2.10% to hit a new 3-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:), which rose 19.19% or 0.380 points to trade at 2.360 at the close. Meanwhile, Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) added 2.05% or 0.09 points to end at 4.49 and Auckland International Airport Ltd (ASX:) was up 1.10% or 0.08 points to 7.33 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:), which fell 12.33% or 0.630 points to trade at 4.480 at the close. Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) declined 11.80% or 0.890 points to end at 6.650 and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was down 9.61% or 0.220 points to 2.070.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 1266 to 248 and 311 ended unchanged.

Shares in AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 19.19% or 0.380 to 2.360.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 20.22% to 14.430 a new 3-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.07% or 1.25 to $1752.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.14% or 0.82 to hit $71.00 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.94% or 0.71 to trade at $74.63 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.35% to 0.7240, while AUD/JPY fell 0.51% to 79.49.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 93.343.