Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.90% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.90%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 1.90% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Resmed Inc DRC (ASX:), which rose 1.84% or 0.730 points to trade at 40.300 at the close. Meanwhile, Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) added 1.38% or 0.040 points to end at 2.940 and Elders Ltd (ASX:) was up 0.42% or 0.05 points to 11.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Virgin Money PLC (ASX:), which fell 7.93% or 0.31 points to trade at 3.60 at the close. EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.71% or 0.23 points to end at 3.80 and Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.69% or 0.24 points to 3.98.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 1058 to 358 and 356 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 8.49% to 12.590 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.01% or 0.15 to $1793.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.39% or 0.27 to hit $69.03 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.22% or 0.16 to trade at $72.44 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.08% to 0.7370, while AUD/JPY fell 0.20% to 81.00.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 92.635.