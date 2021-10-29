Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.44% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.44%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 1.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were GUD Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.92% or 0.79 points to trade at 12.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Reece Ltd (ASX:) added 5.63% or 1.06 points to end at 19.89 and JB Hi-Fi Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.25% or 2.06 points to 50.49 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which fell 6.23% or 0.32 points to trade at 4.82 at the close. Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.40% or 0.38 points to end at 8.25 and Megaport Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.22% or 0.79 points to 17.91.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 812 to 572 and 397 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 4.40% or 0.38 to 8.25.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 15.45% to 12.979.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.28% or 5.05 to $1797.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.17% or 0.14 to hit $82.95 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.19% or 0.16 to trade at $83.82 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.02% to 0.7545, while AUD/JPY rose 0.05% to 85.71.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 93.407.