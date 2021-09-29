Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.08% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.08%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 1.08% to hit a new 3-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were St Barbara Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.69% or 0.085 points to trade at 1.355 at the close. Meanwhile, Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:) added 6.32% or 0.120 points to end at 2.020 and Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.51% or 0.070 points to 1.340 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.60% or 2.57 points to trade at 43.33 at the close. Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.29% or 0.105 points to end at 1.880 and Codan Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.84% or 0.61 points to 11.99.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 924 to 444 and 404 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.85% to 13.835.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.07% or 1.15 to $1738.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.54% or 0.41 to hit $74.88 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.64% or 0.50 to trade at $77.85 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.17% to 0.7224, while AUD/JPY fell 0.19% to 80.53.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 93.942.