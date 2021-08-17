Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.94% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.94%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.71% or 0.22 points to trade at 4.89 at the close. Meanwhile, Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:) added 3.84% or 0.18 points to end at 4.87 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.76% or 1.12 points to 30.89 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 10.15% or 5.22 points to trade at 46.20 at the close. Breville Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 8.97% or 2.99 points to end at 30.36 and Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) was down 7.59% or 0.570 points to 6.940.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 962 to 401 and 397 ended unchanged.

Shares in Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 3.84% or 0.18 to 4.87.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.09% to 11.541.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.35% or 6.20 to $1796.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.49% or 0.33 to hit $66.72 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.46% or 0.32 to trade at $69.19 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.65% to 0.7290, while AUD/JPY fell 0.62% to 79.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.698.