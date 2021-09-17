Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.76% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.76%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.21% or 0.57 points to trade at 9.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Atlas Arteria (ASX:) added 5.89% or 0.39 points to end at 7.01 and Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:) was up 4.91% or 0.32 points to 6.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 11.48% or 1.980 points to trade at 15.270 at the close. Iress Ltd (ASX:) declined 10.72% or 1.45 points to end at 12.08 and Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 8.78% or 0.910 points to 9.450.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 773 to 609 and 418 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 11.48% or 1.980 to 15.270. Shares in Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.91% or 0.32 to 6.84.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 10.15% to 12.003.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.26% or 4.65 to $1761.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.43% or 0.31 to hit $72.25 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.38% or 0.29 to trade at $75.38 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.32% to 0.7312, while AUD/JPY rose 0.53% to 80.39.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.808.