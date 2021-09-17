Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.76% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.76%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.21% or 0.57 points to trade at 9.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Atlas Arteria (ASX:) added 5.89% or 0.39 points to end at 7.01 and Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:) was up 4.91% or 0.32 points to 6.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 11.48% or 1.980 points to trade at 15.270 at the close. Iress Ltd (ASX:) declined 10.72% or 1.45 points to end at 12.08 and Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 8.78% or 0.910 points to 9.450.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 773 to 609 and 418 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 11.48% or 1.980 to 15.270. Shares in Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.91% or 0.32 to 6.84.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 10.15% to 12.003.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.26% or 4.65 to $1761.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.43% or 0.31 to hit $72.25 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.38% or 0.29 to trade at $75.38 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.32% to 0.7312, while AUD/JPY rose 0.53% to 80.39.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.808.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR