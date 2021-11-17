Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.68% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.96% or 0.065 points to trade at 1.155 at the close. Meanwhile, Appen Ltd (ASX:) added 4.52% or 0.50 points to end at 11.56 and AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.41% or 0.60 points to 14.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nufarm Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.57% or 0.43 points to trade at 4.59 at the close. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia (ASX:) declined 8.07% or 8.690 points to end at 98.990 and Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.22% or 0.370 points to 8.400.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 792 to 614 and 389 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.35% to 12.546.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.21% or 3.95 to $1858.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.82% or 0.65 to hit $79.09 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.75% or 0.62 to trade at $81.81 a barrel.

AUD/USD was unchanged 0.00% to 0.7302, while AUD/JPY rose 0.05% to 83.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 95.925.

