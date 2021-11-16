Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.67% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.67%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Virgin Money PLC (ASX:), which rose 2.61% or 0.08 points to trade at 3.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Nextdc Ltd (ASX:) added 1.81% or 0.22 points to end at 12.39 and Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 1.72% or 1.99 points to 117.39 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.68% or 0.165 points to trade at 1.735 at the close. Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.44% or 0.020 points to end at 0.430 and Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.39% or 0.30 points to 6.54.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 881 to 488 and 423 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 6.26% to 12.848.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.05% or 0.90 to $1865.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 0.74% or 0.59 to hit $80.34 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.93% or 0.76 to trade at $82.81 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.07% to 0.7339, while AUD/JPY rose 0.04% to 83.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 95.477.