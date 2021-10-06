Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.58% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.58%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.58%.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.06% or 0.140 points to trade at 3.590 at the close. Meanwhile, Virgin Money PLC (ASX:) added 3.86% or 0.14 points to end at 3.77 and Austal Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.21% or 0.06 points to 1.93 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.67% or 0.50 points to trade at 6.02 at the close. Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.63% or 1.62 points to end at 22.81 and Webjet Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.19% or 0.41 points to 6.21.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 720 to 633 and 398 ended unchanged.

Shares in Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.06% or 0.140 to 3.590.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.26% to 15.467.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.59% or 10.45 to $1750.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.47% or 0.37 to hit $79.30 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 2.07% or 1.68 to trade at $82.94 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.70% to 0.7240, while AUD/JPY fell 0.54% to 80.82.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.45% at 94.203.