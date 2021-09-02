Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.55% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.55%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were Altium Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.34% or 1.30 points to trade at 31.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) added 4.22% or 1.54 points to end at 38.04 and Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.79% or 0.080 points to 2.190 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.86% or 3.090 points to trade at 41.940 at the close. United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.14% or 0.27 points to end at 4.13 and Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.63% or 0.090 points to 2.390.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 714 to 655 and 401 ended unchanged.

Shares in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.22% or 1.54 to 38.04.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.90% to 10.769.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.06% or 1.05 to $1817.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $68.59 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $71.62 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.26% to 0.7383, while AUD/JPY rose 0.30% to 81.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 92.427.