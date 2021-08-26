Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.54% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.54%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Blackmores Ltd (ASX:), which rose 15.42% or 12.30 points to trade at 92.09 at the close. Meanwhile, Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) added 4.95% or 0.110 points to end at 2.330 and Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.04% or 0.66 points to 17.01 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Appen Ltd (ASX:), which fell 21.42% or 2.96 points to trade at 10.86 at the close. Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 12.62% or 0.65 points to end at 4.50 and A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) was down 11.81% or 0.81 points to 6.05.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 748 to 614 and 418 ended unchanged.

Shares in Blackmores Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 15.42% or 12.30 to 92.09. Shares in Appen Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 21.42% or 2.96 to 10.86.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 6.44% to 11.597.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.14% or 2.45 to $1788.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.08% or 0.74 to hit $67.62 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.91% or 0.65 to trade at $70.63 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.14% to 0.7263, while AUD/JPY rose 0.03% to 80.04.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.892.