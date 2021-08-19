Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.50% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.50%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were NRW Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 17.42% or 0.29 points to trade at 1.96 at the close. Meanwhile, Chorus Ltd (ASX:) added 14.24% or 0.86 points to end at 6.90 and Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 8.01% or 1.14 points to 15.38 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Codan Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.28% or 1.46 points to trade at 16.18 at the close. Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.57% or 1.22 points to end at 14.90 and Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.61% or 3.70 points to 52.30.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 764 to 584 and 410 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 12.87% to 12.397.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.14% or 2.45 to $1781.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 2.82% or 1.84 to hit $63.37 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 2.37% or 1.62 to trade at $66.61 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.87% to 0.7168, while AUD/JPY fell 0.80% to 78.71.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.32% at 93.442.