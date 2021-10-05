Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.41% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.41%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.23% or 0.090 points to trade at 1.335 at the close. Meanwhile, Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:) added 5.67% or 0.080 points to end at 1.490 and St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.19% or 0.070 points to 1.420 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Appen Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.03% or 0.45 points to trade at 8.50 at the close. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.02% or 6.00 points to end at 113.60 and Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.89% or 0.17 points to 3.31.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 986 to 419 and 359 ended unchanged.

Shares in Appen Ltd (ASX:) fell to 3-years lows; falling 5.03% or 0.45 to 8.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.91% to 15.507.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.40% or 7.05 to $1760.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.28% or 0.22 to hit $77.84 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.48% or 0.39 to trade at $81.65 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.23% to 0.7267, while AUD/JPY rose 0.02% to 80.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.965.