Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.27% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.41% or 0.190 points to trade at 2.450 at the close. Meanwhile, Elders Ltd (ASX:) added 4.69% or 0.56 points to end at 12.50 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.67% or 0.055 points to 1.555 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.44% or 0.47 points to trade at 5.85 at the close. Worley Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.30% or 0.45 points to end at 10.02 and Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.10% or 0.41 points to 9.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 715 to 685 and 399 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.41% or 0.190 to 2.450. Shares in AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; falling 7.44% or 0.47 to 5.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.13% to 11.600.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.25% or 4.45 to $1802.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.04% or 0.73 to hit $71.19 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.95% or 0.70 to trade at $74.30 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.05% to 0.7322, while AUD/JPY fell 0.11% to 80.18.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 92.552.