Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.27% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.27%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.41% or 0.190 points to trade at 2.450 at the close. Meanwhile, Elders Ltd (ASX:) added 4.69% or 0.56 points to end at 12.50 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.67% or 0.055 points to 1.555 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.44% or 0.47 points to trade at 5.85 at the close. Worley Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.30% or 0.45 points to end at 10.02 and Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.10% or 0.41 points to 9.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 715 to 685 and 399 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.41% or 0.190 to 2.450. Shares in AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; falling 7.44% or 0.47 to 5.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.13% to 11.600.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.25% or 4.45 to $1802.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.04% or 0.73 to hit $71.19 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.95% or 0.70 to trade at $74.30 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.05% to 0.7322, while AUD/JPY fell 0.11% to 80.18.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 92.552.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR