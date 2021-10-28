Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.25% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.25%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.15% or 0.28 points to trade at 5.72 at the close. Meanwhile, Boral Ltd. (ASX:) added 4.59% or 0.290 points to end at 6.610 and Reece Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.38% or 0.79 points to 18.83 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which fell 18.28% or 1.93 points to trade at 8.63 at the close. Ioof Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 8.50% or 0.39 points to end at 4.20 and Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.96% or 0.065 points to 1.025.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 870 to 538 and 400 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 18.28% or 1.93 to 8.63.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.97% to 11.242 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.32% or 5.75 to $1804.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.83% or 0.69 to hit $81.97 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.82% or 0.69 to trade at $83.18 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.10% to 0.7521, while AUD/JPY fell 0.07% to 85.46.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 93.763.