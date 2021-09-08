Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.24% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.24%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Washington H Soul Pattinson&Co Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.61% or 2.03 points to trade at 38.23 at the close. Meanwhile, Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:) added 4.69% or 8.030 points to end at 179.130 and Technology One Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.65% or 0.52 points to 11.71 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were St Barbara Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.09% or 0.095 points to trade at 1.465 at the close. AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.94% or 1.03 points to end at 16.31 and Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.28% or 0.520 points to 9.330.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 813 to 584 and 396 ended unchanged.

Shares in Washington H Soul Pattinson&Co Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.61% or 2.03 to 38.23. Shares in St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 6.09% or 0.095 to 1.465. Shares in Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.69% or 8.030 to 179.130. Shares in Technology One Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 4.65% or 0.52 to 11.71.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 11.81% to 11.605.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 3.65 to $1802.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.66% or 0.45 to hit $68.80 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.49% or 0.35 to trade at $72.04 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.17% to 0.7372, while AUD/JPY fell 0.21% to 81.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.560.