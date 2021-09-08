Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.24% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.24%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Washington H Soul Pattinson&Co Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.61% or 2.03 points to trade at 38.23 at the close. Meanwhile, Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:) added 4.69% or 8.030 points to end at 179.130 and Technology One Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.65% or 0.52 points to 11.71 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were St Barbara Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.09% or 0.095 points to trade at 1.465 at the close. AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.94% or 1.03 points to end at 16.31 and Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.28% or 0.520 points to 9.330.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 813 to 584 and 396 ended unchanged.

Shares in Washington H Soul Pattinson&Co Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.61% or 2.03 to 38.23. Shares in St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 6.09% or 0.095 to 1.465. Shares in Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.69% or 8.030 to 179.130. Shares in Technology One Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 4.65% or 0.52 to 11.71.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 11.81% to 11.605.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 3.65 to $1802.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.66% or 0.45 to hit $68.80 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.49% or 0.35 to trade at $72.04 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.17% to 0.7372, while AUD/JPY fell 0.21% to 81.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.560.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR