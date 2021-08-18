Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.12% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.12%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:), which rose 15.66% or 8.85 points to trade at 65.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Domino’S Pizza Enterprises Ltd (ASX:) added 7.13% or 9.05 points to end at 136.02 and Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.13% or 0.30 points to 5.19 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.07% or 3.630 points to trade at 47.700 at the close. Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.84% or 1.00 points to end at 16.12 and Bapcor Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.82% or 0.39 points to 7.70.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 732 to 621 and 395 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 15.66% or 8.85 to 65.35. Shares in Domino’S Pizza Enterprises Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 7.13% or 9.05 to 136.02.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.83% to 10.983.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.37% or 6.55 to $1794.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.62% or 0.41 to hit $66.75 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.74% or 0.51 to trade at $69.54 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.20% to 0.7264, while AUD/JPY rose 0.18% to 79.59.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 93.028.