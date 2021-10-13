Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.11% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.11%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:), which rose 13.45% or 0.78 points to trade at 6.58 at the close. Meanwhile, GUD Holdings Ltd (ASX:) added 8.72% or 0.92 points to end at 11.47 and Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.54% or 0.21 points to 3.42 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.34% or 0.790 points to trade at 14.000 at the close. Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.62% or 2.05 points to end at 42.28 and Bank Of Queensland Ltd. (ASX:) was down 4.32% or 0.42 points to 9.30.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 829 to 551 and 358 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.84% to 14.366.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.37% or 6.50 to $1765.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.10% or 0.08 to hit $80.56 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.08% or 0.07 to trade at $83.35 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.01% to 0.7348, while AUD/JPY fell 0.03% to 83.46.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 94.347.