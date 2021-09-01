Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.10% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.10%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.51% or 0.14 points to trade at 2.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Alumina Ltd (ASX:) added 4.49% or 0.080 points to end at 1.860 and Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.16% or 1.20 points to 30.02 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Blackmores Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.66% or 6.65 points to trade at 93.15 at the close. Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.71% or 0.095 points to end at 1.570 and Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.38% or 0.120 points to 2.110.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 733 to 684 and 365 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 5.71% or 0.095 to 1.570.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 4.62% to 11.206.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.16% or 2.85 to $1815.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.93% or 0.64 to hit $69.14 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.95% or 0.68 to trade at $72.31 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.36% to 0.7341, while AUD/JPY rose 0.69% to 81.04.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.750.