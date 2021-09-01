Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.10% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.51% or 0.14 points to trade at 2.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Alumina Ltd (ASX:) added 4.49% or 0.080 points to end at 1.860 and Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.16% or 1.20 points to 30.02 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Blackmores Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.66% or 6.65 points to trade at 93.15 at the close. Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.71% or 0.095 points to end at 1.570 and Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.38% or 0.120 points to 2.110.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 733 to 684 and 365 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 5.71% or 0.095 to 1.570.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 4.62% to 11.206.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.16% or 2.85 to $1815.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.93% or 0.64 to hit $69.14 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.95% or 0.68 to trade at $72.31 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.36% to 0.7341, while AUD/JPY rose 0.69% to 81.04.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.750.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

