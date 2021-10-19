Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.08% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.69% or 0.20 points to trade at 2.80 at the close. Meanwhile, A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) added 5.29% or 0.35 points to end at 6.97 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.19% or 0.35 points to 7.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which fell 5.72% or 0.29 points to trade at 4.78 at the close. Codan Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.47% or 0.58 points to end at 12.39 and Bluescope Steel Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.52% or 0.730 points to 20.030.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 767 to 635 and 417 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.49% to 12.247.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.97% or 17.15 to $1782.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.80% or 0.65 to hit $82.34 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.52% or 0.44 to trade at $84.77 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.74% to 0.7465, while AUD/JPY rose 0.46% to 85.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.33% at 93.632.

