Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.05% By Investing.com

Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.05%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.60% or 0.700 points to trade at 13.200 at the close. Meanwhile, Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:) added 4.60% or 0.18 points to end at 4.09 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.33% or 0.54 points to 13.02 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cochlear Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.43% or 19.04 points to trade at 237.05 at the close. Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.91% or 0.470 points to end at 6.330 and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.61% or 0.120 points to 2.020.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 908 to 478 and 384 ended unchanged.

Shares in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.60% or 0.700 to 13.200. Shares in Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.60% or 0.18 to 4.09.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.73% to 12.306.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.34% or 6.10 to $1789.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $63.48 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.12% or 0.08 to trade at $66.37 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.45% to 0.7114, while AUD/JPY fell 0.55% to 77.97.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 93.602.