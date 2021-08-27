Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 17.95% or 5.25 points to trade at 34.49 at the close. Meanwhile, Atlas Arteria (ASX:) added 6.83% or 0.43 points to end at 6.73 and Blackmores Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.42% or 5.91 points to 98.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.55% or 0.145 points to trade at 2.070 at the close. Appen Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.08% or 0.66 points to end at 10.20 and Nextdc Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.42% or 0.73 points to 12.75.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 691 to 687 and 387 ended unchanged.

Shares in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 17.95% or 5.25 to 34.49. Shares in Appen Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 6.08% or 0.66 to 10.20. Shares in Blackmores Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.42% or 5.91 to 98.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.63% to 11.060.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.42% or 7.60 to $1802.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.93% or 1.30 to hit $68.72 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.68% or 1.18 to trade at $71.36 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.26% to 0.7253, while AUD/JPY rose 0.30% to 79.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 93.007.