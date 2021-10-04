Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.29% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.29%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 1.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.61% or 2.10 points to trade at 23.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) added 8.64% or 2.91 points to end at 36.61 and Alumina Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.19% or 0.130 points to 2.230 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.23% or 0.34 points to trade at 10.20 at the close. Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.02% or 0.140 points to end at 4.500 and Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.43% or 0.045 points to 1.805.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 746 to 604 and 394 ended unchanged.

Shares in Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.61% or 2.10 to 23.95. Shares in Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 8.64% or 2.91 to 36.61. Shares in Alumina Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.19% or 0.130 to 2.230. Shares in Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 2.43% or 0.045 to 1.805.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.83% to 15.650.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.24% or 4.15 to $1754.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.62% or 0.47 to hit $75.41 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.53% or 0.42 to trade at $78.86 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.01% to 0.7257, while AUD/JPY rose 0.03% to 80.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 94.037.