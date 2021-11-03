Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.93% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.93%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were AMP Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.30% or 0.100 points to trade at 1.175 at the close. Meanwhile, Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) added 5.43% or 0.120 points to end at 2.330 and Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.24% or 0.19 points to 4.67 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hub24 Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.06% or 0.95 points to trade at 30.11 at the close. Nuix Ltd (ASX:) declined 1.95% or 0.06 points to end at 3.01 and Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) was down 1.93% or 0.06 points to 3.05.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 711 to 682 and 411 ended unchanged.

Shares in Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 1.93% or 0.06 to 3.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 7.28% to 13.294.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.47% or 8.35 to $1781.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.62% or 1.36 to hit $82.55 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.40% or 1.19 to trade at $83.53 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.24% to 0.7445, while AUD/JPY rose 0.24% to 84.84.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 94.097.