Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.87% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.20% or 0.080 points to trade at 0.950 at the close. Meanwhile, Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) added 5.72% or 1.48 points to end at 27.35 and Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.57% or 1.79 points to 33.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were EML Payments Ltd (ASX:), which fell 14.59% or 0.54 points to trade at 3.16 at the close. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.51% or 1.48 points to end at 40.72 and Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.29% or 0.110 points to 3.230.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 861 to 519 and 363 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.24% to 14.255.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.14% or 2.55 to $1756.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.33% or 1.04 to hit $79.34 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.26% or 1.03 to trade at $82.98 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.26% to 0.7293, while AUD/JPY rose 0.08% to 81.65.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 94.315.