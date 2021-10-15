Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.69% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.69%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hub24 Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.79% or 1.81 points to trade at 33.06 at the close. Meanwhile, ARB Corporation Ltd (ASX:) added 5.59% or 2.67 points to end at 50.46 and Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.43% or 0.19 points to 3.69 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 11.51% or 0.89 points to trade at 6.84 at the close. Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.85% or 0.22 points to end at 2.99 and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.37% or 0.660 points to 11.630.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 852 to 541 and 400 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 5.79% or 1.81 to 33.06. Shares in Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 6.85% or 0.22 to 2.99.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 6.88% to 12.873.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.54% or 9.65 to $1788.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.06% or 0.86 to hit $82.17 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.14% or 0.96 to trade at $84.96 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.10% to 0.7423, while AUD/JPY rose 0.50% to 84.71.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 93.922.