Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.54% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 15.61% or 2.23 points to trade at 16.52 at the close. Meanwhile, Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 9.35% or 0.145 points to end at 1.695 and Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) was up 8.73% or 2.51 points to 31.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 2.87% or 0.150 points to trade at 5.080 at the close. NRW Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.50% or 0.04 points to end at 1.75 and AMP Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.21% or 0.025 points to 1.105.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 917 to 523 and 353 ended unchanged.

Shares in Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.35% or 0.145 to 1.695.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.77% to 13.824.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.01% or 0.25 to $1794.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.80% or 0.64 to hit $81.08 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.88% or 0.73 to trade at $83.91 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.29% to 0.7399, while AUD/JPY rose 0.42% to 83.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 93.903.