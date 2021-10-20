Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.53% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.53%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.53% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Codan Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.59% or 0.94 points to trade at 13.33 at the close. Meanwhile, Worley Ltd (ASX:) added 7.53% or 0.79 points to end at 11.28 and Nuix Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.14% or 0.20 points to 3.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.85% or 0.260 points to trade at 3.050 at the close. Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.79% or 1.09 points to end at 21.65 and Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.34% or 0.16 points to 3.53.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 741 to 635 and 448 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.48% to 11.943 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.29% or 5.20 to $1775.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.76% or 0.63 to hit $81.81 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.74% or 0.63 to trade at $84.45 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.16% to 0.7484, while AUD/JPY rose 0.24% to 85.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 93.862.