Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.48% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.48%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nufarm Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.78% or 0.27 points to trade at 4.94 at the close. Meanwhile, NIB Holdings (ASX:) added 5.78% or 0.39 points to end at 7.14 and CSR Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.67% or 0.280 points to 6.280 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Domino’S Pizza Enterprises Ltd (ASX:), which fell 18.40% or 26.18 points to trade at 116.12 at the close. Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.15% or 0.070 points to end at 1.290 and Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.01% or 0.19 points to 3.60.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 738 to 683 and 365 ended unchanged.

Shares in CSR Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.67% or 0.280 to 6.280.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.64% to 12.677.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.54% or 9.55 to $1773.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.14% or 0.11 to hit $80.75 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.32% or 0.26 to trade at $82.25 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.03% to 0.7443, while AUD/JPY rose 0.22% to 85.04.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.29% at 94.123.