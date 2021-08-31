Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.41% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.69% or 3.65 points to trade at 37.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Appen Ltd (ASX:) added 6.97% or 0.70 points to end at 10.74 and Wisetech Global Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.73% or 2.62 points to 48.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which fell 15.91% or 0.315 points to trade at 1.665 at the close. Worley Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.76% or 0.41 points to end at 10.48 and Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.52% or 0.090 points to 2.470.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 757 to 619 and 414 ended unchanged.

Shares in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.69% or 3.65 to 37.78. Shares in Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 15.91% or 0.315 to 1.665. Shares in Wisetech Global Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.73% or 2.62 to 48.34.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.75% to 10.711 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.33% or 5.90 to $1818.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $69.19 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.01% or 0.01 to trade at $72.22 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.56% to 0.7335, while AUD/JPY rose 0.44% to 80.53.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.498.

