Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.39% By Investing.com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.39%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.39% or 0.230 points to trade at 2.250 at the close. Meanwhile, Appen Ltd (ASX:) added 7.09% or 0.85 points to end at 12.84 and Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.87% or 0.135 points to 2.100 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were NIB Holdings (ASX:), which fell 11.03% or 0.88 points to trade at 7.10 at the close. TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.78% or 0.380 points to end at 6.200 and G8 Education Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.71% or 0.060 points to 0.990.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 774 to 566 and 431 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.29% to 11.901.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.27% or 4.75 to $1788.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.00% or 1.24 to hit $63.38 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.10% or 1.36 to trade at $66.11 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.32% to 0.7157, while AUD/JPY rose 0.49% to 78.62.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 93.302.