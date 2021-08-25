Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.39% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.39%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Wisetech Global Ltd (ASX:), which rose 28.45% or 10.30 points to trade at 46.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Appen Ltd (ASX:) added 8.73% or 1.11 points to end at 13.82 and Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) was up 8.49% or 2.37 points to 30.27 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Reece Ltd (ASX:), which fell 10.80% or 2.70 points to trade at 22.30 at the close. Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 9.73% or 0.290 points to end at 2.690 and Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 7.56% or 1.730 points to 21.150.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 807 to 554 and 398 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wisetech Global Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 28.45% or 10.30 to 46.50. Shares in Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 8.49% or 2.37 to 30.27.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 8.21% to 10.895.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.71% or 12.85 to $1795.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.22% or 0.15 to hit $67.39 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.21% or 0.15 to trade at $70.26 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.10% to 0.7250, while AUD/JPY rose 0.03% to 79.57.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.998.