Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.36% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.36%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.36% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.76% or 0.200 points to trade at 1.900 at the close. Meanwhile, Resmed Inc DRC (ASX:) added 5.16% or 1.800 points to end at 36.700 and Nextdc Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.11% or 0.48 points to 12.17 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:), which fell 2.13% or 0.020 points to trade at 0.920 at the close. Ampol Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.08% or 0.64 points to end at 30.19 and Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.02% or 0.06 points to 2.91.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 786 to 619 and 431 ended unchanged.

Shares in Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; falling 2.02% or 0.06 to 2.91.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.08% to 12.091.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.27% or 5.00 to $1863.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.28% or 1.02 to hit $78.67 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.39% or 1.14 to trade at $81.03 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.46% to 0.7365, while AUD/JPY rose 0.58% to 83.87.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 95.047.