Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.34% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.34%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.34% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.96% or 3.53 points to trade at 42.91 at the close. Meanwhile, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) added 5.07% or 0.070 points to end at 1.450 and Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.85% or 0.075 points to 1.620 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perpetual Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.18% or 2.12 points to trade at 38.83 at the close. Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.04% or 0.56 points to end at 10.55 and Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.14% or 0.24 points to 5.56.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 731 to 670 and 374 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.66% to 11.950.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.13% or 2.25 to $1798.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.72% or 0.60 to hit $84.36 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.70% or 0.59 to trade at $85.23 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.48% to 0.7499, while AUD/JPY rose 0.66% to 85.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 93.493.