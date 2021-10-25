Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.34% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.34%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.34% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.96% or 3.53 points to trade at 42.91 at the close. Meanwhile, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) added 5.07% or 0.070 points to end at 1.450 and Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.85% or 0.075 points to 1.620 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perpetual Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.18% or 2.12 points to trade at 38.83 at the close. Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.04% or 0.56 points to end at 10.55 and Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.14% or 0.24 points to 5.56.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 731 to 670 and 374 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.66% to 11.950.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.13% or 2.25 to $1798.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.72% or 0.60 to hit $84.36 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.70% or 0.59 to trade at $85.23 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.48% to 0.7499, while AUD/JPY rose 0.66% to 85.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 93.493.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR