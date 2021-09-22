Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.32% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.32%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.14% or 0.79 points to trade at 13.66 at the close. Meanwhile, Worley Ltd (ASX:) added 5.56% or 0.51 points to end at 9.69 and Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.35% or 0.250 points to 4.920 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Premier Investments Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.49% or 1.26 points to trade at 26.81 at the close. Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.39% or 0.15 points to end at 4.27 and Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.99% or 0.150 points to 4.870.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 794 to 597 and 393 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.51% to 13.550.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.04% or 0.75 to $1778.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.48% or 1.04 to hit $71.53 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.30% or 0.97 to trade at $75.33 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.22% to 0.7247, while AUD/JPY rose 0.46% to 79.33.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 93.205.