Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.26% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.26%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.08% or 0.050 points to trade at 1.035 at the close. Meanwhile, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) added 4.75% or 0.330 points to end at 7.280 and OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.55% or 1.14 points to 26.17 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.55% or 0.51 points to trade at 10.69 at the close. EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.80% or 0.12 points to end at 3.04 and Domino’S Pizza Enterprises Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.72% or 5.13 points to 132.69.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 761 to 693 and 356 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.42% to 12.690.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.18% or 3.25 to $1765.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.84% or 0.69 to hit $82.42 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.49% or 0.42 to trade at $85.28 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.27% to 0.7403, while AUD/JPY fell 0.18% to 84.60.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 94.067.