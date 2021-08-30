Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.22% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.22%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Invocare Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.68% or 0.97 points to trade at 12.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) added 7.50% or 0.150 points to end at 2.150 and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.60% or 1.320 points to 21.320 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Altium Ltd (ASX:), which fell 14.25% or 4.96 points to trade at 29.85 at the close. Nuix Ltd (ASX:) declined 10.80% or 0.31 points to end at 2.56 and Healius Ltd (ASX:) was down 7.34% or 0.370 points to 4.670.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 811 to 577 and 399 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.42% to 11.014.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.21% or 3.85 to $1815.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.96% or 0.66 to hit $68.08 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.38% or 0.27 to trade at $71.43 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.21% to 0.7295, while AUD/JPY fell 0.11% to 80.12.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.700.