Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.17% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.17%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:), which rose 21.90% or 1.29 points to trade at 7.18 at the close. Meanwhile, Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) added 7.43% or 1.93 points to end at 27.90 and Scentre Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.67% or 0.17 points to 2.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:), which fell 15.77% or 2.07 points to trade at 11.06 at the close. Monadelphous Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 14.42% or 1.70 points to end at 10.09 and Austal Ltd (ASX:) was down 13.15% or 0.33 points to 2.18.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 786 to 556 and 428 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.27% to 11.869.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.65 to $1803.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.55% or 0.36 to hit $66.00 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.60% or 0.41 to trade at $68.78 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.31% to 0.7230, while AUD/JPY rose 0.37% to 79.35.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 93.030.