Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.16% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.16%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.21% or 0.075 points to trade at 1.115 at the close. Meanwhile, Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 7.14% or 0.030 points to end at 0.450 and Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.23% or 1.220 points to 20.810 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Brambles Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.32% or 1.020 points to trade at 11.240 at the close. Monadelphous Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.77% or 0.38 points to end at 9.71 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.62% or 1.14 points to 30.34.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 749 to 645 and 391 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.05% to 11.615.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.65 to $1791.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.58% or 0.41 to hit $70.86 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.57% or 0.42 to trade at $73.93 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.27% to 0.7346, while AUD/JPY fell 0.27% to 80.79.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 92.487.