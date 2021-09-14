Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.16% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.16%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.21% or 0.075 points to trade at 1.115 at the close. Meanwhile, Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 7.14% or 0.030 points to end at 0.450 and Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.23% or 1.220 points to 20.810 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Brambles Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.32% or 1.020 points to trade at 11.240 at the close. Monadelphous Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.77% or 0.38 points to end at 9.71 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.62% or 1.14 points to 30.34.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 749 to 645 and 391 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.05% to 11.615.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.65 to $1791.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.58% or 0.41 to hit $70.86 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.57% or 0.42 to trade at $73.93 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.27% to 0.7346, while AUD/JPY fell 0.27% to 80.79.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 92.487.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR