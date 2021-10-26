Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.03%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.03% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.35% or 0.52 points to trade at 6.08 at the close. Meanwhile, Crown Ltd (ASX:) added 8.70% or 0.840 points to end at 10.500 and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was up 8.13% or 0.170 points to 2.260 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.04% or 3.02 points to trade at 39.89 at the close. Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.14% or 0.140 points to end at 2.140 and Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.23% or 0.120 points to 2.720.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 703 to 703 and 416 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.59% to 11.879.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.22% or 3.95 to $1802.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.42% or 0.35 to hit $83.41 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.25% or 0.21 to trade at $84.96 a barrel.

AUD/USD was unchanged 0.00% to 0.7491, while AUD/JPY rose 0.33% to 85.45.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 93.918.